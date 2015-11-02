Stone Roses to headline T in the Park

Image copyright Getty Images

The Stone Roses are to headline at T in the Park next year, it has been confirmed.

The Manchester band will be the main act at the 2016 festival, which is being held at Strathallan Castle on Friday 8 July.

They will also play two gigs at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June.

DF Concerts said a limited release of tickets for T in the Park would go on sale at 09:30 this Friday.

Rumours were sparked after posters featuring the band's logo appeared in Manchester.

Pictures of white posters with an image of a lemon, which featured on the band's debut album in 1989, were shared online.

Suggestions ranged from homecoming shows and festival slots, to a 2016 tour.

Some thought the lemon posters pointed to a long-awaited new album, which has been rumoured since the band reunited in 2012.

It would be their first record since 1994's Second Coming.

T in the Park is being held from 8-10 July.