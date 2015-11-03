'Legal highs' attacker who bit policeman jailed

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Steven Dunn had taken so-called legal highs before launching his attack on police officers

A man who repeatedly bit and spat blood at a police officer has been jailed for 18 months.

Steven Dunn had taken so-called legal highs before going on the rampage in Montrose on July 26.

The 39-year-old also attacked two other police officers, chewed through a leg restraint and claimed to be in the IRA.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Dunn admitted four charges of assault and one of threatening behaviour, and was jailed.

The court heard Dunn was "growling, snarling and attempting to bite" PC Jack Swindells, who had arrived to investigate reports of him attacking another man, "all over his body".

'Lengthy record'

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said a bystander stepped in to help PC Swindells after Dunn bit him on the shin.

Two more police officers arrived, and Dunn continued to struggle and spit blood from a wound inside his mouth at them.

He was forced into the back of a police van and taken to Arbroath police office, but managed to chew his way through a leg restraint and remove his spit hood, while shouting abuse at the officers and claiming to be in the IRA.

Constable Swindells was taken to Ninewells Hospital with cuts and bruises all over his body and an open, bleeding bite wound on his leg.

He had to be given a hepatitis booster and a four-week course of medication, given Dunn's history of injecting drugs, but was not found to have contracted any blood-borne viruses.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond jailed Dunn for 18 months, telling him: "You have a lengthy record including assaulting police. I take a serious view of these charges."