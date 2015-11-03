Man who smuggled cannabis into Perth prison jailed

Image copyright Google Image caption Gibson was back at Perth Prison within three days of his original release - with his socks full of drugs

A man who deliberately got himself sent back to prison three days after being released so he could smuggle in drugs has been jailed for two years.

Paul Gibson was released from Perth Prison on Friday, 10 April, and went shoplifting so he would be back behind bars on the Monday.

The 35-year-old was caught with cannabis hidden in his socks, worth more than £3,000 if sold in the prison.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs, and was jailed.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Gibson had an "appalling" record of 151 previous offences, including drug dealing.

After being released from prison on the Friday he was arrested that weekend and appeared from custody on the Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was sentenced to four months in prison.

'Appalling record'

When he was searched in his cell the following day, 14 April, officers found cannabis resin in his socks, and further quantities of the drug hidden in the socks in his bag. The court heard the drugs could have sold for £3,150 in the prison.

Defence solicitor David Holmes said his client had a "drug difficulty", and said: "He was asked to take this substance into the prison and accepts responsibility for doing it."

Sheriff Charles McNair told Gibson: "This was a significant amount of drugs within a prison setting and the value of drugs is much more significant than on the outside.

"It is notorious that drugs in prison are a significant problem for the prison service. You have an appalling record."

Gibson was up before the same court in 2011, when he was so unhappy about being released early from jail he spent the whole day trying to get re-arrested and sent back.