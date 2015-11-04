Pitlochry drug dealer caught out by incriminating texts

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The court heard Seaton was sending and receiving hundreds of messages a day, mostly about drugs

A drug dealer who was caught out after police found 37,000 incriminating text messages on his mobile phone has been jailed for two years.

Blair Seaton was caught with a crumb of cannabis so small it registered no weight, but had to admit to dealing the drug due to the huge volume of texts.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 23-year-old was sending and receiving hundreds of texts a day, mostly about drugs.

Seaton, of Pitlochry, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Suspicions were raised when police found Seaton with the tiny quantity of cannabis, along with a set of scales and more than £1,000 in cash.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court that Seaton was jobless, but was claiming no benefits, and police suspected he was supplying the Perthshire town with drugs.

He said: "The mobile phone was taken for examination. A total of 37,000 SMS messages were recovered and a large proportion were found to contain information of evidential value in relation to the supply of the controlled drugs."

The texts included picture messages showing images of the cannabis Seaton was selling.

Seaton admitted dealing drugs between 1 January and 20 June 2014, and was jailed for two years.

His defence solicitor Paul Ralph said: "This was a foolish enterprise - he knows that and is remorseful about it."