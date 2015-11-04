Child abuser jailed for targeting young girls in 1990s

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption David Knight was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

A Dundee man who abused two young girls in the late 1990s has been jailed for 20 months.

David Knight targeted one victim "a few times a week" for three years, and abused the other up to 10 times.

One girl was aged between eight and 10 at the time of the offences, while the other was aged seven or eight.

The 53-year-old denied two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices, but was found guilty after a trial and jailed for 20 months.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael also ordered Knight be supervised for 10 months after his release, and placed him on the sex offenders register for a decade.

He said: "The jury found you guilty of two serious offences.

"There's evidence that it happened a few times a week to one girl and up to ten times in relation to the second.

"This was not one off conduct. This was consistent conduct towards two children.

"A custodial sentence is the only appropriate sentence. It was 15 or so years ago and I will take that into account."

One of Knight's victims walked out of court as the sentence was announced and shouted "it's a joke" as she left.