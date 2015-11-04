Probe after 63-year-old Falkirk woman attacked by dog

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was heading along Firs Street towards Thornhill Road when she was attacked by the unleashed dog

Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was attacked and bitten by a dog in Falkirk.

The woman was attacked by the brown coloured dog, which she said may have been a Rottweiler or pitbull, on Firs Street at about 11:00 on 28 October.

The dog knocked the woman to the ground and bit her on the right arm, before it was removed by three men and a woman.

Officers want to trace the people who were with the dog and who left the scene, and have appealed for witnesses.

The three men were all white, aged in their 40s and had thin faces. One wore a tan leather jacket and had dark hair, while another had grey hair.

The woman was aged in her 30s, white, of a medium to heavy build, with dark bobbed hair and a thin face.

After helping the injured woman to her feet, the group escorted the dog into a nearby common close and were lost to sight.

The victim, who had been walking in the direction of Thornhill Road, went to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released later the same day.

Insp Billy Drummond of Police Scotland said: "Whilst this was a very bad dog bite it could have been so much worse if it was a child that had been attacked.

"The woman sustained a painful injury as a result of this incident, which could have quite easily been avoided if a leash had been used on the animal."