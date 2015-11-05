Police officers criticised over drunk man's death

Police officers have been criticised over the death of an injured man who was thrown naked into a cell rather than being taken to hospital.

James Milne, 54, had been arrested after a drunken disturbance at his home in Kinloch Rannoch.

A fatal accident inquiry heard that, despite having a head injury, he was detained at Perth police station with only a blanket to keep him warm.

Mr Milne lost consciousness and died from heart disease a week later.

The inquiry heard that, after his arrest, police officers were heard on CCTV swearing about Mr Milne's drunken condition.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC criticised PCs Kevin Heafey and Mark Donnan for denying alcoholic Mr Milne "basic human dignity".

Different approach

He said: "The general problem, it seems to me, is that the deceased was a person suffering from a serious medical condition, namely acute intoxication due to alcoholism, and should have been treated as such. Instead, he was treated as an offender who was drunk."

Sheriff Collins ruled that no reasonable precautions could have been taken to avoid Mr Milne's death. Neither was there any defect in the system of working which contributed to his death.

But he added: "A different approach should have been recognised as being appropriate. I am quite clear that the deceased should not have been admitted to police custody without first being medically assessed."

The case was examined by the Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A Pirc spokesman said: "As it was a Crown-directed investigation, our report was submitted to the Lord Advocate for his consideration, which then led to the FAI.

"The report was not published."

A spokesman for the Crown Office said there were no proceedings "ongoing or contemplated" in connection with Mr Milne's treatment by police officers.