'Human remains' found at house in Montrose

Image caption The remains were found in the Market Street area of Montrose

Police have found what are believed to be human remains at a house in Montrose.

Officers working on a missing person inquiry made the discovery in Market Street at about 23:55 on Wednesday.

A man has been detained and is helping police with their inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The investigation into the circumstances is in the very early stages of establishing who the remains belong to and how that person died."

He added: "Our inquiries have taken us to a number of addresses in the Montrose area where there is likely to be a police presence for some considerable time."