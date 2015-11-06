Man charged with murder after Montrose human remains find

Image caption The remains were found in the Market Street area of Montrose

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains at a house in Montrose.

Officers working on a missing person inquiry made the discovery in Market Street late on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man had now been charged in relation to murder and was expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers later said a woman had also been detained in relation to the incident.

No formal identification of the remains has yet been made.

Det Supt David McLaren, of Police Scotland, said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries into the discovery of human remains in Montrose on Wednesday 4 November we are speaking to a number of people as we conduct our investigation.

"Further to the 39-year-old man who has been charged, a woman is also detained in relation to the incident.

"We continue to carry out forensic work at several addresses in Montrose and those investigations are likely to go on for some considerable time."