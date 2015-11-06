Youths suffer burns after firefighters abused in Stenhousemuir

Image copyright Thinkstock

Firefighters were threatened by youths, moments before a dangerous bonfire left two young people injured in Stenhousemuir.

A fire crew had been called to an out-of-control bonfire with gas canisters in it, at a park opposite Southview on Thursday night.

Seconds later, two youths were hurt when the fire flared up in their faces.

The crew from Larbert gave first aid until paramedics arrived. One youth was taken to hospital for treatment.

Watch Manager Graham Cuthil said: "It's hard when your crew are being threatened and abused for trying to do their job and keep people safe.

"This bonfire was clearly unsafe which was sadly proven as the two young lads received burns to their faces before we could get to work and extinguish it."

Overall, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was a successful Bonfire Night with officers attending 144 fires across the east of the country.

Gordon Pryde, group manager for the Stirling and Clackmannanshire area. said: "On the whole Bonfire Night 2015 passed without significant incident.

"On 5 November we received 10 calls to bonfires in the Stirling and Clackmannanshire area.

"Over the weeks and months leading up to Bonfire Night we work hard with our partners and communities and we are beginning to see the positive impact of that work. We would like to thank the public for their fantastic support."

Officers in Fife and Edinburgh said they were also pleased with the relatively low level of incidents, and said it showed that education and other preventative work was paying off.