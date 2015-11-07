Tayside and Central Scotland

Armed robber William Carlin missing from prison

William Carlin Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The public have been warned not to approach William Carlin

Police are searching for a serial armed robber who has gone missing from Castle Huntly prison near Dundee.

William Carlin, 52, was jailed in 2013 after being caught with a security box containing £40,000 from a Sainsbury's in Prestwick.

He failed to return to the prison after temporary release and was last seen near King's Cross Hospital in Dundee at about 09:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Carlin is described as 5ft 11in, with a slim build, short brown or grey hair and blue-grey eyes.

He has connections to the Ayrshire area.

