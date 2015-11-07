Armed robber William Carlin missing from prison

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The public have been warned not to approach William Carlin

Police are searching for a serial armed robber who has gone missing from Castle Huntly prison near Dundee.

William Carlin, 52, was jailed in 2013 after being caught with a security box containing £40,000 from a Sainsbury's in Prestwick.

He failed to return to the prison after temporary release and was last seen near King's Cross Hospital in Dundee at about 09:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Carlin is described as 5ft 11in, with a slim build, short brown or grey hair and blue-grey eyes.

He has connections to the Ayrshire area.