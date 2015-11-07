Montrose human remains identified as Kim MacKenzie

Image caption The remains were found in the Market Street area of Montrose

A second person has been charged in relation to murder after human remains were found at a property in Montrose.

The remains have now been identified as those of Kim MacKenzie, 37, from Montrose.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-old woman detained on Friday had been charged.

A 39-year-old man had earlier been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the same incident.

Both are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

The family of Kim MacKenzie has been informed of her death and are being supported by police liaison officers.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw Ms MacKenzie between Monday 26 October and Wednesday 4 November to contact them.

Officers working on a missing person inquiry made the discovery in Market Street late on Wednesday.