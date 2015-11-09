Man and woman in court over Montrose body parts murder

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's body parts in Montrose last week.

Steven Jackson, 39, and 28-year-old Michelle Higgins both made no plea and were remanded in custody.

The remains of Kim MacKenzie were discovered late on Wednesday.

The pair are alleged to have killed the 37-year-old at Mr Jackson's flat in Market Street some time between 26 October and 4 November.

They are said to have assaulted Miss MacKenzie by repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer and on the neck with a knife.

It is understood police are still searching for parts of Miss MacKenzie's body, which it is thought was cut up and disposed of after she died.

The accused appeared in private on petition at Forfar Sheriff Court.

They made no plea or declaration during brief, separate, hearings where they faced a single charge of murder.

They are expected to appear in court again next week.