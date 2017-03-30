A 42-year-old tipper lorry driver has died following a collision on the A81 in Stirlingshire.

The incident happened about 250m north of the Ballat Crossroads at about 07:30.

The A81 was closed between Ward Toll and Ballat Crossroads for several hours but later reopened.

Police said they were keen to trace the driver of a medium-sized black vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.