Lorry driver dies in collision on A81 at Ballat Crossroads
- 30 March 2017
A 42-year-old tipper lorry driver has died following a collision on the A81 in Stirlingshire.
The incident happened about 250m north of the Ballat Crossroads at about 07:30.
The A81 was closed between Ward Toll and Ballat Crossroads for several hours but later reopened.
Police said they were keen to trace the driver of a medium-sized black vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.