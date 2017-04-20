Man drove at 120mph on motorway

A man who drove at speeds of up to 120mph on the M9 near Stirling has been banned from the road for 21 months.

Wajhaht Akhtar was spotted undertaking numerous cars before being stopped by police last August.

The 22-year-old from Glasgow admitted a charge of dangerous driving at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Akhtar was also fined £2,700 for the incident, which police described as showing "utter disregard" for the safety of himself and other drivers.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "There is no doubt that inappropriate speed is one of the most serious road safety problems on Scotland's roads, and causes death and injury to many people each year."