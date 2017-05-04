Camera ban for pensioner who secretly filmed women's legs

Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption John Kane was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years

A pensioner who secretly filmed women's bare legs in a Falkirk shopping centre has been banned from owning any camera equipment for five years.

John Kane recorded more than 60 women in the Central Retail Park and a nearby supermarket and secretly filmed children playing outside a nearby shop.

Kane, 67, was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years and placed under supervision for 18 months.

He previously admitted committing a breach of the peace in July last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that Kane tried to flush a memory card down the toilet at a police station after being arrested for drink driving.

The memory card contained 60 short videos, lasting between 50 seconds and three minutes.

Bare legs

Prosecutor Ann Orr told the court that the recordings focused on the women's bare legs and bottoms.

Mrs Orr said other videos showed children aged between six and 12 playing.

She said: "One child is doing cartwheels, and the camera zooms in on the crotch area."

Mrs Orr said the camera operator's distinctive cream, leather-toecapped trainers and khaki shorts were in shot in many of the videos.

Police searched Kane's home and found the khaki shorts and trainers in a bag in his spare bedroom.

'Serious sexual element'

Kane told police he "had a drink in him" at the time the videos were filmed.

Asked if what he had done aroused him, he said: "It did at the time, but afterwards I felt ashamed about it."

Martin Morrow, defending, said: "I have to concede that a serious sexual element is a reasonable assessment of the situation here.

"The emphasis was on people's legs."

Sheriff Craig Caldwell imposed a sexual offences prevention order, banning Kane from using or possessing any kind of camera equipment, including any mobile phone that can take photographs or shoot videos, for five years.

Sheriff Caldwell told him: "If there are any breaches, it's very likely I'll send you to prison."