Careless driver's off-duty police shock

A driver who started an argument with two cyclists only to discover they were off-duty police officers has been fined £200.

Joseph McCarthy, 50, had pulled in front of the cyclists before braking unnecessarily in Larbert's Bellsdyke Road, causing them to brake.

McCarthy was later identified, reported and charged by the officers.

He was convicted of careless driving at Falkirk Justice of the Peace Court and had three points added to his licence.

A Forth Valley Division spokesman said: "The moral of this story is our officers regularly cycle to work and you never know when you might encounter a police officer."