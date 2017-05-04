Firefighters tackle fire in forest near Pitlochry

Image copyright Christina Sleigh

About 30 firefighters have been tackling a major forest fire in Perthshire.

A total of nine appliances were sent to deal with the blaze at Craigower Hill, near Pitlochry.

The nearby Pitlochry Golf Course road was closed as a precaution after the fire was reported at lunchtime.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday evening that the operation was being scaled down.