Car traced in hunt for shop ram-raiders

Image caption The raiders drove the stolen car through the shop's front doors

A stolen car used in a ram-raid on a Broughty Ferry supermarket has been traced by police in Dundee.

Thieves stole cigarettes in the raid at the Co-op shop in Lawers Drive at about 04:10 on Thursday after driving the car through the shop's front doors.

A black BMW, which was stolen in Carnoustie, was used in the incident.

The car has now been linked to an attempted break-in to Size clothing shop in High Street, Dundee at about 03:50 on Thursday.

Police said the front window of shop was smashed but the thieves did not gain access.

The stolen BMW was recovered in the Happyhillock area of Dundee on Thursday evening.

Det Chf Insp Iain Wales said: "It is believed that the BMW travelled to the Happyhillock area immediately following the break-in to the Co-op at Broughty Ferry and I would appeal for anyone who may have saw the car either being driven or being parked in the area to contact Police Scotland."