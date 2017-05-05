Council election results: Conservatives make gains in Tayside and Central

The SNP have become the largest party in Clackmannanshire Council, with the Conservatives making gains at the expense of Labour.

The SNP retain eight seats on the council, with Labour losing three of its eight seats and the Conservatives increasing their share from one seat to five.

All five wards in the local government election were declared shortly before 11:30.

Turnout in the election was 46.2%.

A forthcoming meeting of the council will be held to form an administration and appoint office holders.

The SNP kept nine seats and Labour lost four as the Conservatives jumped to nine seats on Stirling Council, which had been a Labour/Conservative coalition.

The Tories gained five to draw level with the SNP in the election, which had a 53.3% turnout.

Labour dropped to four with the Greens keeping their seat.

In Perth and Kinross, the Conservatives gained seven seats and have taken over from the SNP as the biggest party on the council.

The Conservatives now have 17 councillors while the SNP, who had been the minority administration, dropped two to 15.

Labour dropped by three and the Lib Dems and Independents lost one seat each.