Gravestones in Callander targeted by vandals

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism at a cemetery in Callander.

Two gravestones at the Little Leny Chapel and Burial Ground were damaged between 18:00 on Thursday and 10:00 on Sunday.

Callander Heritage Society said the vandals had damaged the inscription on 200-year-old headstone after trying to topple it.

It said railings surrounding family graves had also been broken and masonry thrown at other gravestones.

Sgt David McNally said: "This is a burial ground of historic importance to the local community, where members of the Buchanan family are interred and this has been a reckless and unnecessary act of destruction.

"Members of the public are rightly disgusted with this incident and I would urge anyone who believes they can assist with our inquiries to contact police immediately.

"The railway track, which runs alongside the cemetery is now a cycle path, meaning there may be potential witnesses and I would urge anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious to get in touch."