Man in hospital after Dundee pub stabbing
- 8 May 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Dundee pub that left a 32-year-old man in hospital.
Officers said they were following "positive inquiries" after the serious assault at the Cutty Sark on Kingsway East at about 21:50 on Sunday.
The man was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital with an injury to his abdomen.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man's injury was not though to be life-threatening.