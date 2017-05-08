Man in hospital after Dundee pub stabbing

Image copyright Google

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Dundee pub that left a 32-year-old man in hospital.

Officers said they were following "positive inquiries" after the serious assault at the Cutty Sark on Kingsway East at about 21:50 on Sunday.

The man was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital with an injury to his abdomen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man's injury was not though to be life-threatening.