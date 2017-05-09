'No welfare concerns' after owner of dead puppies traced

Image copyright Google Image caption The puppies were discovered by a council worker in Eastern Cemetery

The owner of 11 dead puppies found in a box in a Dundee graveyard has been traced by the Scottish SPCA, the charity has confirmed.

It is understood the puppies were part of a litter of 16 and were buried beside the grave of a relative of the owner.

The charity said there were currently "no animal welfare concerns" after being contacted by the owner.

The puppies were found by a council worker in Eastern Cemetery on Thursday.

The charity is awaiting the result of post-mortem examinations to discover what caused the puppies' deaths.