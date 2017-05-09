Wedding planner in court on £144,000 embezzlement charge

Image copyright Google

A wedding planner has appeared in court accused of defrauding more than £144,000 from couples booking ceremonies at an Angus castle.

Craig Williamson is accused of having the couples pay money into his account, believing they were paying Guthrie Castle near Forfar.

Mr Williamson, 42, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court on a single charge of fraud.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The charge states that the alleged offences took place between between July 2015 and April 2017.