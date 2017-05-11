Boy, 15, attacked by masked robber in Dundee

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was robbed of a small amount of cash in Hindmarsh Avenue

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a masked teenager on a Dundee street.

Officer said the boy was robbed of a small amount of cash in the incident, and was left shaken, but unhurt.

The incident took place at about 22:30 on Sunday in Hindmarsh Avenue, between Fleming Gardens North and South.

The suspect was described as about 17 years old and 5ft 10 in tall, with a London accent.

He was wearing a black ski mask, black Nike jogging bottoms and a black hooded top with a large white Nike logo across the chest.