Man jailed for £450,000 Dundee drugs stash

Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh was told more than 2.5kg of heroin was recovered

A man who stored £450,000 worth of heroin, cannabis and amphetamines at his house to pay off a debt has been jailed for 40 months.

Police raided 43-year-old John Nicholson's Dundee home in February following a tip-off.

Officers found drugs including more than 2.5kg of heroin with a street value of £263,000 during the operation.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told Nicholson he had "gambled with the consequences of being caught."

Nicholson previously admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at his home in the city's Raglan Street.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told police officers also recovered £100,000 worth of amphetamine and cannabis with a potential street value of between £60,000 and £90,000.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci said Nicholson had allowed his house to be used for the storage of the drugs to pay off a debt.

Lord Kinclaven told Nicholson: "The fact remains that the drugs concerned were in substantial quantities and of substantial value.

"In the result, you decided to store the illicit substances. You were aware of the potential consequences.

"You gambled with the consequences of being caught.

"You lost that gamble and that has serious consequences for you."