Man charged over spate of distraction thefts in Dundee

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a spate of distraction thefts at elderly and vulnerable people's homes in Dundee.

Police said the man had been reported over 15 offences in the Stobswell, Maryfield and Douglas areas of the city.

The thefts took place between the end of April and the first week in May.

It is understood that a 100-year-old woman was among those targeted in the incidents.