Police investigate man's sudden death in Dundee
- 23 May 2017
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Dundee.
Officers were seen entering a tenement block in South Tay Street in the city centre at about 11:00.
Details of the the man's identity and age have not yet been released by Police Scotland.
A Tayside Division spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries in relation to a sudden death of a man. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."