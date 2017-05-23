Tayside and Central Scotland

Police investigate man's sudden death in Dundee

South Tay Street

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Dundee.

Officers were seen entering a tenement block in South Tay Street in the city centre at about 11:00.

Details of the the man's identity and age have not yet been released by Police Scotland.

A Tayside Division spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries in relation to a sudden death of a man. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites