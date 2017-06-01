Stirling University to launch home dementia app

Image copyright University of Stirling Image caption The university said it was the first app of its kind in the world

An app to assess how suitable a home is for someone with dementia is being developed by Stirling University.

The app, which is being designed by the university's dementia centre, will also recommend changes that could be made to the building.

Lighting, colour, contrast and noise in the home can all affect people who are living with dementia.

The university said it would take about 20 minutes assess a two-bedroom home using the free app.

Users will be asked questions about their surroundings and will be asked to take photographs.

The dementia database - called Iridis - will then recommend changes that could be made, which could range from changing a light bulb to reconfiguring whole bathrooms.

Stirling University said it was the first app if its kind in the world.

It will take about 20 minutes to assess a two-bedroom home using the app

Lesley Palmer, from the university's Dementia Services Development Centre, said: "This is a unique opportunity to revolutionise how we improve day-to-day life for older people and people living with dementia around the world.

"We are creating a simple way for anyone to assess how dementia-friendly their environment is, and find out how to improve their surroundings.

"With around 50 million people estimated to be living with dementia worldwide, there is an immediate need to invest in our aging population and provide improved services and facilities."

Dementia is one of the main causes of disability later in life, ahead of cancer.

The app, which will be available to download in September 2017, is being designed in collaboration with construction experts Space Group.