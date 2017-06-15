Financial adviser forged mother's signature to buy flat

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Greig Thomson wanted to buy a flat to impress his new girlfriend

A former financial adviser who forged his mother's signature to get a £180,000 mortgage has been jailed for nine months.

Greig Thomson, 38, wanted to impress his new girlfriend by buying a flat in Dundee.

He was caught when lawyers demanded £80,000 from his mother after he defaulted on the loan.

She realised the loan agreement had been signed by her son without her permission and called in police.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Thomson: "The fact this crime of dishonesty was committed from an office with a computer and a desk rather than at the dead of night with a pair of gloves and a jemmy doesn't make a difference to the court."

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Thomson had been working for Aberdeen Mortgage Management in Dundee when he carried out the fraud in 2007.

Good salary

The £180,000 flat was repossessed in 2014 and eventually sold for £126,000.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: "On February 8 last year he attended police HQ and was interviewed.

"He admitted forging his mother's signature and obtaining the property.

"He stated he had been earning a good salary but didn't have three years of accounts as a self-employed person to get a mortgage.

"He wanted to impress his new girlfriend, he saw the property and really liked it so forged his mother's signature to get the mortgage."

'Person of substance'

Thomson's lawyer Paul Parker Smith said: "He does not claim what he did was right.

"One option he had was to take out a mortgage with his mother as a guarantor.

"He elected to go down the fraudulent route."

Sheriff Brown told Thomson, of Wellgrove Street, Dundee, he would have jailed him for a year but for his early guilty plea.

He said: "This merits a serious sentence - those who are in regulated positions who abuse that must understand that they are walking towards the door of prison.

"It appears that the underlying motive here was a wish to be seen as a person of substance and standing, of sufficient success to obtain property.

"But what you did was dishonest."