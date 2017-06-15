Louisa Anderson killed husband by stabbing him on the leg

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Douglas Anderson died in the Dunnock Park area of Perth on 25 February

A mother-of-four stabbed her husband to death before telling a police support worker: "The kids will never forgive me for killing their father."

Louisa Anderson, 36, inflicted a single knife wound to the right calf of her husband, Douglas, after they were heard arguing at home.

He died after suffering heavy blood loss from the leg injury at Dunnock Park in Perth on 25 February.

Anderson admitted culpable homicide and will be sentenced later.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson described 39-year-old taxi driver Douglas Anderson as "a popular family man".

The prosecutor told the High Court in Edinburgh: "There is no record of any physical violence and police have never been involved in the relationship. There is no suggestion of domestic abuse on either side."

'Bloodied footprints'

Ms Farquharson said the couple had both gone out drinking in Perth separately with friends on the evening of the fatal attack and had both consumed "significant amounts" of alcohol.

After they returned home, the pair had begun arguing, resulting in Mr Anderson being stabbed.

Ms Farquharson said that Louisa Anderson had made a 999 call to the emergency services following the stabbing.

She said: "A pool of the deceased's blood was found in the bedroom he shared with the accused, indicating where the stabbing had taken place and his blood was distributed on the banisters from the top of the stairs going down."

Image caption Anderson pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh

"Bloodied footprints were found in the hallway and a trail of the deceased's blood going outside, back into the hallway and into the living room where he succumbed to his injury," said the prosecutor.

The stab wound on his leg was found to have severed both an artery and a vein.

Anderson had initially claimed to police that she had found her husband outside lying on the ground holding his leg, before helping him inside and trying to stem the flow of blood.

However, she later told a police support officer that her children would never forgive her for killing their father.

'No explanation'

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci described the killing as "a totally tragic case". He said his client loved her husband very much and added: "Even now she cannot envisage life without him."

Mr Renucci added: "It is clearly an unusual injury. It is not an obvious location that would result in death."

However, trial judge, Lord Uist, told the court that the calf was "one of the most dangerous parts of the body to inflict a wound with a knife".

He asked why Anderson had done it.

Mr Renucci responded: "She does not know. She has no explanation."

Lord Uist continued the case for the preparation of a background report on Anderson ahead of sentencing.

The judge told her: "Although you have previous convictions for three offences of assault and one of possession of an offensive weapon, you have never previously been sentenced to custody."

Anderson, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was remanded into custody.