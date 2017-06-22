Man denies double Dundee murder charge

From the section

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died in Dundee's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February

A man accused of a double murder in Dundee claims he was acting in self defence, a court has heard.

Robert Stratton, 43, denies murdering David Sorrie and Julie McCash in the city's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Wendy McKinney on the same date and assaulting his partner Lee Kinney to her injury.

A special defence of self defence was lodged during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Burns fixed trial for 13 September in the High Court in Edinburgh.