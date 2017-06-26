Passers-by witness Dundee street attack

Police say an unprovoked attack in a residential street in Dundee was witnessed by at least one passer-by.

The male victim was punched by a man at about 10:30 on 21 June in Wellbank Lane in Lochee.

The suspect was described as about 6ft tall, in his mid 20s, with a shaved head and facial hair, and wore jeans and a grey top with red striped sleeves.

The victim was wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It is thought that at least one member of the public walked past the incident and saw most of what happened."