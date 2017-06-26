Tayside and Central Scotland

Passers-by witness Dundee street attack

Police say an unprovoked attack in a residential street in Dundee was witnessed by at least one passer-by.

The male victim was punched by a man at about 10:30 on 21 June in Wellbank Lane in Lochee.

The suspect was described as about 6ft tall, in his mid 20s, with a shaved head and facial hair, and wore jeans and a grey top with red striped sleeves.

The victim was wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It is thought that at least one member of the public walked past the incident and saw most of what happened."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites