Two rescued from stricken fishing boat near Catterline
- 27 June 2017
Two people have been rescued from a fishing boat after it lost power and drifted towards rocks on the Aberdeenshire coast.
The incident took place at about 08:10 close to the Tod Head Lighthouse, near Catterline.
Lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Stonehaven were called to the scene of the incident.
The fishing boat was towed away from the rocks and later taken to Stonehaven harbour.