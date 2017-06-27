Armed police 'reassurance, not alarm' for Little Mix show

Image caption Tickets for Little Mix's Dundee show sold out in within an hour

Police and organisers of Little Mix's sold out outdoor Dundee show have moved to reassure concertgoers in the wake of recent UK terror attacks.

Armed police will be in attendance at Thursday's Slessor Gardens event, which is the largest single concert to be held in Dundee city centre.

The concert's 11,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Dundee City Council city centre manager Sarah Craig said fans should not be alarmed by the sight of armed officers.

Ms Craig said: "It's an exceptionally exciting time for the city - in a couple of days we're going to welcome what is the world's biggest girl band.

"We have exercised and planned for a number of different events and incidents that could happen at the concert, and that's not to suggest anything untoward is going to happen."

Image caption Sarah Craig and Ch Insp Nicola Russell said the public should be "reassured, not alarmed" by armed officers

Ms Craig said that the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London had "raised anxiety levels slightly."

She said: "But I want to reassure people in Dundee who are coming to the concert that really there is no information to suggest anything is going to happen.

"The key message I'd like to get across is, if you do see armed police officers, don't be alarmed, be reassured."

The show is the second outdoor concert held at the waterfront gardens this year, following UB40's appearance in May.

Olly Murrs will perform at the venue on 20 July.

Dundee local area commander, Ch Insp Nicola Russell, said: "There are armed police officers in attendance in the city at various times, so there's no difference in relation to that.

"This is a massive event for the city. We want people to come to Dundee and have a good time and I can't emphasise that enough.

"What I would say to parents or youngsters who are coming who might be a little bit anxious, is that we are here to look after you."