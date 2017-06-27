Team to help NHS Tayside make changes

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption NHS Tayside said patient care remained "safe and effective"

A team of health chiefs from outside NHS Tayside are to help the health board improve the state of its finances.

A report from Audit Scotland last year found the health board needs to make savings of about £175m over the next five years.

The new team will help to implement recommendations made by an independent advisory group.

Bosses at NHS Grampian and NHS Fife have been appointed to the team.

Paul Gray, chief executive of NHS Scotland, said Tayside was making progress but needed further assistance to bring about the changes needed to balance its finances.

The transformation support team consists of:

Caroline Lamb, chief executive officer of NHS Education Scotland

Alan Gray, finance director of NHS Grampian

Alex McMahon, executive director of nursing at NHS Lothian

Barbara Anne Nelson, director of human resources at NHS Fife

Mr Gray said: "NHS Tayside is taking steps to improve patient care and achieve financial balance through its five year transformation programme.

"However, what is clear today is that the board will benefit from assistance to achieve the pace of change required.

"I have therefore decided to put in place a senior level team with specific expertise in finance, HR and planning who will work alongside NHS Tayside's executive team to support the implementation of the required scale of change required across the organisation."

'Remain critical'

The advisory team, which has been working with the health board for three months, will review progress in implementing its recommendations.

Prof John Connell, chairman of NHS Tayside, said the health board was grateful for the support it was receiving and the advisory group's report on its financial situation.

He said: "It reaffirms the major challenges that NHS Tayside faces in delivering healthcare for the population of the region within its financial resource limit.

"There are no concerns in the report in relation to the quality of care delivered to our patients, their families and our local communities each and every day, and we would reassure them that safe and effective person-centred care remains at the heart of all that we do and that will not change."

Prof Connell added: "Our staff remain critical to achieving the transformation of healthcare in Tayside and I would like to thank them for their continued care, dedication and commitment to our patients and their families."