Dundee doctor convicted of drug supply charges

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Katy McAllister was found not guilty of causing the death of Louise McGowan

A doctor acquitted of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of painkillers has been convicted of drug offences.

Katy McAllister, 31, was found not guilty of causing the death of Louise McGowan in Dundee in May 2015.

She pled guilty to supplying a fellow medic with diazepam pills, and tablets, including Temazepam, to another man.

Judge Graham Buchanan QC ordered her to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court was told McAllister, also of Dundee, will be investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC).

The new mother was suspended by NHS Tayside, but is currently on "unpaid maternity leave".

Magic mushrooms

McAllister pled guilty to supplying fellow doctor Richard Bowditch with diazepam between July 2014 and March 2015.

She also admitted giving the same drug, as well as a Temazepam pill, to John Mundy between November 2014 and May 2015.

McAllister also possessed £10 of magic mushrooms at her home as well as a small amount of the drug Midazolam in May 2015.

Her QC said McAllister had not been involved in a "commercial supply operation".

Mark Stewart, defending, said the GMC will conduct an investigation while NHS Tayside will decide what "what their position is".

Mr Stewart said: "She is someone held in high regard.

"That demonstrates, in the whole, we are dealing with a person who is a useful member of society."

Judge Buchanan said the charges McAllister admitted were "still of some seriousness".

He told her: "For certain reasons due to your health, it may not be possible for you to do certain types of (unpaid) work.

"However, it can be tailored to ensure you are able to comply with the terms of the order."