Olympic swimmer Dan Wallace admits drink-driving charge

Image copyright Mark Ferguson Image caption Dan Wallace was also fined £600 after admitting the offence

Olympic swimmer Dan Wallace has been banned from the road for a year after being found to be over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Wallace was stopped by police near his flat in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire at 03:15 on 1 June.

The 24-year-old was also fined £600 at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He was previously suspended from the British and Scottish swimming programmes for three months after admitting the offence.

The court was told that Wallace, who was part of the GB men's 4x200m silver medal-winning relay team at last year's Olympics in Rio, thought he was fit to drive.

Prosecutor Laura Knox said: "Police officers stopped the vehicle in question in connection with a document check, and spoke to the accused, who was driving.

"They could smell alcohol and he was required to provide a specimen of breath."

Image copyright SNS Image caption Wallace will miss the British Summer Championships in July

Ewen Roy, defending, said the swimmer had been drinking with friends in Stirling on his day off from training.

Mr Roy said: "He advises me he wasn't drinking constantly throughout the day and also that he'd had plenty of food.

"He then took what he thought was a reasonable length break from drinking before driving the two miles home.

"He thought he was fit to drive. Clearly that was a significant error."

Dan Wallace's achievements in the pool 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow: 400m individual medley, gold; 200m individual medley, silver; 4x200m freestyle relay, silver 2015 World Championships, Kazan: 4x200m freestyle relay, gold 2016 Olympics, Rio: 4x200m freestyle relay, silver

Mr Roy said that Wallace was "very conscious" he had let himself down, as well as his friends, family and colleagues.

Mr Roy said: "He fully appreciates that as an athlete he is a role model, and accordingly far better conduct is expected from somebody in his position."

The court was told Wallace, who trains at Stirling University, will miss the British Summer Championships in July as a result of his suspension.

Last week, British and Scottish Swimming found the drink-driving was a violation of the athletes' code of conduct.

Outside court, Wallace said: "I am extremely disappointed that I have let people down.

"Now I am moving forward and looking towards the future."