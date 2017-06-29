Leg amputees sought for Dundee University study

Leg amputees are being sought for a Dundee University study aimed at improving prosthetics.

The project will use software that can check the distribution of force during everyday activity on prosthetics fitted under the knee.

The study is looking for people with a prosthetic leg fitting under the knee who are able to walk unaided.

PhD student Giulia Zedda said it could lead to adjustments that will improve the overall comfort of patients.

Participants will have an hour of testing, during which they will walk 10m (33ft) at normal speed over the course of the session.

Ms Zedda said: "The prosthetic fitting is one of the most important processes in the treatment of amputees.

"The purpose of this study is to provide more information about how the prosthetic works for the patient in both stationary and moving states.

"The results of this project will provide useful information to clinicians and amputees during prosthetic fitting in clinical practice and for better physiotherapy rehabilitation."