Man charged after £78,500 Perth drug raid
- 30 June 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 31-year-old man has been charged after police recovered drugs worth an estimated £78,500 from a property in Perth.
Officers recovered cannabis and cocaine during a raid in the city's Breadalbane Terrace on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the cannabis had an estimated street value of £68,500 and the cocaine was valued at £10,000.
The man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.