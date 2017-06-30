Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after £78,500 Perth drug raid

A 31-year-old man has been charged after police recovered drugs worth an estimated £78,500 from a property in Perth.

Officers recovered cannabis and cocaine during a raid in the city's Breadalbane Terrace on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the cannabis had an estimated street value of £68,500 and the cocaine was valued at £10,000.

The man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

