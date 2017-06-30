Cladding made from aluminium composite found at Abertay University

Image copyright Google

Safety investigations on buildings at Abertay University have discovered cladding which includes an aluminium composite.

The material has been found in an area of cladding on the Kydd building, which is used for teaching.

An aluminium composite was also used in the cladding on the Grenfell tower block.

The university said further tests were under way to establish whether the product was "of concern".

The five-storey building was re-clad in 2010 and a spokesman emphasised that no building regulations had been breached.

It comes after Edinburgh Napier University ordered repairs to a halls of residence which was found to have the same cladding as Grenfell Tower.

At least 80 people are feared to have died in the blaze which ripped through the high rise in Kensington earlier this month.

In a statement, Abertay University said the cladding in question is on the east elevation of the Kydd building and faces into the Baxter building car park.

The university added that the result of further tests would determine what it did about the cladding.

Additional precautions

The statement continued: "In the interim, to ensure the safety of building occupants, the university has carried out a thorough review of our fire risk assessments in the affected building and have received advice and guidance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service locally to confirm some additional precautions for our fire safety management plan and evacuations procedures, such as relocating the bin stores.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in agreement that with these additional measures, together with the already cautious approach to fire safety at the university, we can continue to operate safely from the building until we are in a position to determine any remedial measures that may be necessary for the longer term."

A spokesman for the fire service added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been made aware that Abertay University in Dundee is currently investigating cladding at one of their buildings.

"We will continue to liaise with the university during this process."