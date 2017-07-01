Prison inmate reported missing from Castle Huntly

An inmate has been reported missing from Castle Huntly prison.

Andrew John Sharkey, 35, was reported missing from the jail, which is seven miles west of Dundee, at 17:40 on Friday.

He is believed to have connections in both Dundee and Perth.

He is described as 5'11" tall, of medium build and clean shaven with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a dark hooded top and khaki trousers.

Police have advised members of the public not to approach him but to call them on 101 or 999.