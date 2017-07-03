Woman, 93, disturbs smartly dressed intruder in home

Police have appealed for information after a 93-year-old woman disturbed an intruder in her Perth home.

The man gained entry to the pensioner's house in Campsie Road through a rear window at about 01:00 on 29 June.

After realising the woman was awake, he ran from the house towards Tweedsmuir Road without taking anything.

The suspect was described as white, slim, in his early 20s, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall, with dark hair and smartly dressed with dark clothing.