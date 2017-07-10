Police probe continues into man's death
- 10 July 2017
A police investigation is continuing into the death of a man at a multi-storey in Dundee.
The emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in the city's Hilltown Terrace shortly after 09:00 on Saturday.
The building was cordoned off following the incident and the man's identity has not been released by police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.