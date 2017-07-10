Ten year sentence for serial domestic abuser in Dundee

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Derek McLaren targeted the four women over a 17-year period

A "drunken boor" who attacked four former partners, including a pregnant woman who later miscarried, has been given a ten-year extended sentence.

Derek McLaren will serve five years in jail and five years on licence after his release, the maximum possible sentence from the sheriff court.

McLaren, 50, targeted the women in Dundee between June 1999 and August last year.

He admitted four charges of assault to injury at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told that McLaren knocked one woman to the ground while she was pregnant and repeatedly punched her on the head.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: "The drunken boor of a man assaulting his female partner is not just a figure in a cartoon, but has in the past and continues today to be a horrific reality for many women.

"It will not be tolerated."

Det Sgt Gordon Patullo, of Police Scotland's domestic abuse task force, said: "Derek McLaren is clearly a dangerous individual.

"He committed violent, sustained assaults against those who trusted him during the course of their relationships.

"The victims in this case should be commended for coming forward during the enquiry.

"Derek McLaren's conviction and sentence should send out a clear message that domestic abuse crimes will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland, which is reflected in the sentence."