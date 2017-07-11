Police 'very concerned' for missing man's welfare

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Arnold Mouat was last seen in Bo'ness

Police say they are "very concerned" for the welfare of a 64-year-old man who has been missing for five days.

Arnold Mouat was last seen at a property in Panbrae Road, Bo'ness at about 23:30 on Thursday.

Mr Mouat subsequently left the address at some point during the night and has not been seen since.

Officers are asking people in the Bo'ness, West Lothian and Falkirk areas to check their gardens, garages and outhouses.

Police Scotland's search and rescue officers, dog unit and helicopter have been deployed in the search.

A poster campaign has also been launched.

'Keen walker'

Mr Mouat is white, about 6ft 3in tall, with dark receding hair and a tanned complexion.

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers, but the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Insp Alyson Bolton said: "I would thank everyone who has assisted with our search to find Arnold.

"Unfortunately he has not yet been traced and Arnold has now been missing for a significant amount of time.

"Arnold is a keen walker and we believe he may visit the Bo'ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

"He may also have travelled to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also have gone to the Linlithgow or South Queensferry areas."