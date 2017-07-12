Search for person missing in Falls of Bruar
- 12 July 2017
Emergency services are carrying out a search after a person went missing in the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire.
Police were called to the gorge, near Blair Atholl, at about 17:50.
Officers have been joined by the fire service, ambulance crews, a helimed and the local mountain rescue team for the search.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There is currently no sign of the individual who is missing."