Search for person missing in Falls of Bruar

Image copyright John Ferguson/Geograph

Emergency services are carrying out a search after a person went missing in the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire.

Police were called to the gorge, near Blair Atholl, at about 17:50.

Officers have been joined by the fire service, ambulance crews, a helimed and the local mountain rescue team for the search.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There is currently no sign of the individual who is missing."