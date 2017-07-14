Dundee University awarded £7m grant to study diabetes

Image caption The grant will establish a clinical partnership between Scotland and India

Dundee University has been awarded a £7m grant to establish a clinical partnership between Scotland and India to combat diabetes.

The programme will compare diabetes in both countries to determine common and specific problems.

The grant comes from the National Institute of Health Research Global Health programme.

The Dundee project is one of 33 research units and groups sharing over £120m of funding.

It will look at new ways of diabetes screening using smartphone technology and retinal scans.

The project will see Dundee's expertise in the use of medical records twinned with data from 400,000 Indian diabetic patients.

Diabetes affects one in 12 people in India, amounting to about 69m people.

Dundee University's chairman of pharmacogenomics Prof Colin Palmer, who will lead the new research unit, said: "With increasing economic development and lifestyle changes those numbers are rapidly increasing.

"We need to understand more about diabetes in different populations."