Teenager who died at Falls of Bruar named
- 14 July 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A 19-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire on Thursday has been named as Ali Ahmed from East London.
A major search and rescue operation was launched on Wednesday evening after Mr Ahmed was reported missing.
It is understood the teenager was with friends who attempted to rescue him when he got into difficulty in the water.
Police Scotland said its thoughts were with Mr Ahmed's family.