Traffic disruption after supermarket lorry overturns on M876

From the section

Image copyright Traffic Scotland

Drivers on the M876 near Falkik have faced disruption after a supermarket delivery lorry overturned.

The crash at junction 1 Bonnybridge happened at about 09:00 and involved an Asda lorry.

Pictures from Traffic Scotland's live cameras showed food strewn across the west-bound carriageway.

The lorry was removed but the road remained closed for several hours while debris was cleared. Diversions were in place.